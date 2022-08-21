Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.74% of Sientra worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sientra to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

