Scotiabank Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.7 %

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

