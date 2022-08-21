Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

