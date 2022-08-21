Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$144.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$129.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold 22,560 shares of company stock worth $2,807,197 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

