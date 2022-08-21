Royal Bank of Canada Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. National Bankshares cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

