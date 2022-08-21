Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 290.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,291 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Rite Aid worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAD. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Rite Aid

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

