Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adient plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adient in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adient Trading Down 5.5 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $2,364,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

