Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Copa in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Copa by 4,692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Copa by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

