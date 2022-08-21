RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Critical Contrast

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 35.46% 13.22% 1.53% Origin Bancorp 31.83% 14.10% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.62 $56.91 million $3.10 7.38 Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.52 $108.55 million $4.11 10.93

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

