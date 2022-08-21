Rathbones Group PLC Sells 41 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $909.76 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $784.08 and its 200 day moving average is $921.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

