Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,872 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

