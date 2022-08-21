Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.