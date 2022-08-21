Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,983 shares of company stock worth $2,566,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of COIN opened at $74.06 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.