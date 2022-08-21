Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 66,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

