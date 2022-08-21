Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

