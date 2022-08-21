Rathbones Group PLC Has $735,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Markel by 622.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,249.25 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,268.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

