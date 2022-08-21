Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 89,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

