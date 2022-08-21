Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 110,205 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $14.97 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

