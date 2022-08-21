Rathbones Group PLC Buys 3,358 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

