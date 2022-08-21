Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 292,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.