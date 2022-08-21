Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

