Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) versus Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Critical Comparison

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($2.59) -1.24 Rallybio N/A N/A -$47.01 million ($1.84) -6.64

Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eledon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.23%. Rallybio has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rallybio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Rallybio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.56% -22.73% Rallybio N/A -32.51% -31.21%

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats Rallybio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

