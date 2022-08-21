Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KBR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

