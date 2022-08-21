Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Boosted by Raymond James (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

