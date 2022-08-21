Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of CPE opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

