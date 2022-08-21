Profund Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.