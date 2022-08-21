PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.69. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $564,167 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

