Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 427 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.16. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($120,691.46). In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11), for a total value of £205,530 ($248,344.61). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($120,691.46).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Articles

