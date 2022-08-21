Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 863 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

