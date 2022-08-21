Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 724 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,207 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

