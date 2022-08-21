Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 396 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

