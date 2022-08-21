Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 396 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

