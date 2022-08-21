Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 293 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.