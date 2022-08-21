Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 905.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

