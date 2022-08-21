Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 455,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

