Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,829,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

AVGO stock opened at $548.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.04 and its 200 day moving average is $560.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

