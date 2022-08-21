Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.