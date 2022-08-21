Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $102.48 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

