Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.