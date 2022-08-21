Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.