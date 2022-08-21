Occidental Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 288,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 132,944 call options.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

