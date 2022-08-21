NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

