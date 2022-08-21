Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

