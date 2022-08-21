Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

