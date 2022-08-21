Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $23,621.64 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $23,621.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,073.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

