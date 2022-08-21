LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

