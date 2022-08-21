LGT Group Foundation Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

