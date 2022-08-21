LGT Group Foundation Buys 2,273 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

