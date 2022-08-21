Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$9.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

KEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,765.60. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,765.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $1,342,863.

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.35. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.9951378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

