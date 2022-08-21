JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.7% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

